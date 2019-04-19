VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (VIOV) Position Lifted by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF (BMV:VIOV) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 28,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 59,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter.

VANGUARD S&P SMALL-CAP 600 VALUE ETF has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $138.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $0.3666 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 25th.

