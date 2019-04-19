Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (VBR) Stake Raised by Guidant Wealth Advisors

Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,381 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 2.4% of Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Guidant Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $107.57 and a 1 year high of $143.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5895 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

