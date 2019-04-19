Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,305 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,284,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $79.73.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,057,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,929,000 after buying an additional 634,605 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,533,000 after purchasing an additional 88,715 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 211.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

