Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 189,305 shares, a decline of 81.4% from the March 15th total of 1,020,347 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,284,465 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.66 and a 1 year high of $79.73.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1537 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
