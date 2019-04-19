VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (VCSH) Shares Bought by Managed Account Services Inc.

Managed Account Services Inc. raised its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM (BMV:VCSH) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM makes up about 1.4% of Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Managed Account Services Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM during the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

VANGUARD SCOTTS/VANGUARD SHORT-TERM has a 52-week low of $1,401.70 and a 52-week high of $1,575.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

