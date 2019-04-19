Vanguard Real Estate ETF (VNQ) Shares Sold by TD Ameritrade Trust Co

TD Ameritrade Trust Co lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 178 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.1% of TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. TD Ameritrade Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,643,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $858,750,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451,474 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 342,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,597,000 after acquiring an additional 22,378 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,277,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,059,000 after acquiring an additional 94,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,170.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 516,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,695,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $88.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.6159 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

