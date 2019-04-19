Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) Shares Bought by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 91.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $145.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $111.78 and a one year high of $147.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.2289 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

