Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (VCR) Shares Sold by Capital City Trust Co. FL

Capital City Trust Co. FL lessened its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VCR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.45. The company had a trading volume of 78,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,358. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $139.15 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.4285 dividend. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

