Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of clinical-stage product candidates for central nervous system disorders. It is developing important new medicines to improve the lives of patients. It uses new technologies, including genetics & genomics, to inform our drug discovery, our clinical trials, and our commercial positioning of our compounds. The Company has three product candidates in clinical development. It’s lead product candidate, iloperidone, is a compound for the treatment of schizophrenia & bipolar disorder & is in a Phase III clinical trial for schizophrenia. It’s second product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of insomnia & depression which is currently in a Phase III clinical trial for insomnia. It’s third product candidate, is a compound for the treatment of excessive sleepiness & is ready for a Phase II clinical trial. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VNDA. BidaskClub cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.00.

VNDA stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.65. 434,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,457. The stock has a market cap of $876.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.51. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.22. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $53.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Patrick Kelly sold 4,976 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total value of $100,266.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 218,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,714.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 38,166 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $740,802.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,217,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,624,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,127. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

