ValuEngine Lowers Norbord (OSB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Norbord (NYSE:OSB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Norbord from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Norbord from a top pick rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. CIBC cut Norbord from a neutral rating to a sector underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Raymond James cut Norbord from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Norbord from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.29.

NYSE:OSB traded up $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $24.86. 68,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.81. Norbord has a 12 month low of $24.18 and a 12 month high of $45.45.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $501.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.00 million. Norbord had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 15.31%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norbord will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Norbord by 28.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,047 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Norbord by 68.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 29,061 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Norbord by 57.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 226,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 82,734 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Norbord by 17.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in Norbord by 54.4% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

