ValuEngine Lowers Innergex Renewable Energy (INGXF) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS INGXF opened at $10.55 on Monday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 71.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This is an increase from Innergex Renewable Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

