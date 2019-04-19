Value Line, Inc. (VALU) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This is an increase from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Value Line has raised its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

Shares of VALU stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $23.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782. The stock has a market cap of $214.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.37. Value Line has a 12 month low of $17.12 and a 12 month high of $30.64.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Value Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

About Value Line

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

