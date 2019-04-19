Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of Corning Incorporated (GLW)

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Corning comprises approximately 2.9% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Essex Savings Bank bought a new stake in Corning in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 223,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $7,543,508.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,881,625.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider David L. Morse sold 35,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $1,203,480.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,765.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 328,767 shares of company stock worth $11,162,588. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.94%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

