VALEO/S (VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of VALEO/S (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

VLEEY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VALEO/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. VALEO/S has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $34.86. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valeo SA designs, produces, and sells components, integrated systems, and modules for the automotive sector worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems. It offers parking and driving assistance products, such as ultrasonic sensors, radars, and cameras to detect obstacles around vehicles; interior controls products; and a range of connectivity solutions from short-range to long-range connectivity, as well as develops systems that enable the integration of applications, such as car sharing services and remote parking systems.

