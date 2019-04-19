USD//Coin (USDC) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

USD//Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. USD//Coin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $1.48 million worth of USD//Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD//Coin token can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00015715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin and Poloniex. During the last seven days, USD//Coin has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006296 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00455323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002187 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.01127028 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00210510 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00001576 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About USD//Coin

USD//Coin’s launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD//Coin’s total supply is 89,966,828 tokens. USD//Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . The official message board for USD//Coin is medium.com/centre-blog

USD//Coin Token Trading

USD//Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD//Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD//Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USD//Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

