USA Technologies (USAT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.75 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies is a leader in the networking of distributed assets, wireless non-cash transactions, associated financial/network services and energy management. USA Technologies provides networked credit card and other non-cash systems in the vending, commercial laundry, hospitality and digital imaging industries. USA Technologies is an IBM Business Partner. The Company has marketing agreements with Cingular Wireless, Honeywell, MEI, Unilever and ZiLOG Corporation. “

USAT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut shares of USA Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Northland Securities lowered shares of USA Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of USA Technologies from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Shares of NASDAQ USAT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.13. 849,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,752,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.14 and a beta of 1.75. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.19 and a 1-year high of $16.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,817 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after buying an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its holdings in USA Technologies by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of USA Technologies by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 12,873 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

