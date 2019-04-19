UralsCoin One Day Volume Tops $4.00 (URALS)

UralsCoin (CURRENCY:URALS) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 19th. One UralsCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Cryptohub. Over the last seven days, UralsCoin has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar. UralsCoin has a total market cap of $7,071.00 and $4.00 worth of UralsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00012219 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00001476 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

UralsCoin Profile

UralsCoin (URALS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 7th, 2017. UralsCoin’s total supply is 12,560,300 coins. UralsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Uralscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UralsCoin is www.uralscoin.info

UralsCoin Coin Trading

UralsCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UralsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UralsCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UralsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

