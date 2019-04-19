Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Up 14% This Week

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Uquid Coin has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $558,617.00 worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00002730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Livecoin, OOOBTC and Exrates. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded up 14% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $619.53 or 0.11758375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00049554 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000336 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00001015 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Nebulas (NAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00024940 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, Livecoin, IDAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

