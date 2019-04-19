Universal Forest Products, Inc. (UFPI) Stake Raised by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Universal Forest Products by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Universal Forest Products during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

UFPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

In other Universal Forest Products news, insider Allen T. Peters sold 8,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $245,962.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,763 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $31.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a one year low of $24.14 and a one year high of $39.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.76.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Universal Forest Products had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $988.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/universal-forest-products-inc-ufpi-stake-raised-by-public-employees-retirement-system-of-ohio.html.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

Further Reading: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.