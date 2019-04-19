Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Unity Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 28.73%.

Shares of UNTY stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.50. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Unity Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In related news, Director Wayne Courtright sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $35,409.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,659.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 29.66% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Unity Bancorp stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Unity Bancorp worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 48.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts.

