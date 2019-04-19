UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Stephens began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $291.56.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.91 on Thursday, reaching $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,920,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,097,414. The stock has a market cap of $220.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $208.07 and a 12-month high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $60.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 2,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.39, for a total transaction of $742,432.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,726 shares in the company, valued at $16,400,921.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total value of $1,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 182,454 shares in the company, valued at $46,949,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,930 shares of company stock worth $4,587,133. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 333 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

