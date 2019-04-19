United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Advisors LLC

MetLife Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of United Natural Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,637 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 21,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UNFI opened at $12.94 on Friday. United Natural Foods Inc has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $47.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $677.43 million, a PE ratio of 4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.21. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNFI shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Pivotal Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

