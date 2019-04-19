Uniper (UN01) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.90 ($30.12) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.50 ($26.16) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($33.14) price objective on shares of Uniper and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €24.06 ($27.98).

Shares of Uniper stock opened at €27.20 ($31.63) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.68. Uniper has a 52-week low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 52-week high of €27.74 ($32.26). The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion and a PE ratio of -22.02.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

