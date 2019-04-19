Union Pacific (UNP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The railroad operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Union Pacific stock opened at $176.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $127.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a twelve month low of $126.37 and a twelve month high of $177.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.50%.

Union Pacific announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 7th that permits the company to repurchase 150,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

UNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.63.

In related news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.01, for a total value of $1,700,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,141,259.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 8,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,496,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $912,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,454 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,020,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,637,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,260 shares during the period. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $291,000. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

