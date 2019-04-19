Unilever (UNIA) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Unilever (AMS:UNIA) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

UNIA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.50 ($51.74) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.50 ($52.91) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Unilever and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €50.36 ($58.55).

Unilever has a 1 year low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a 1 year high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

