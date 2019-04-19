Unilever (ULVR) Given a GBX 4,325 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,325 ($56.51) price objective on Unilever (LON:ULVR) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ULVR. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an underweight rating and a GBX 3,950 ($51.61) target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($56.19) target price (up from GBX 4,250 ($55.53)) on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,255.91 ($55.61).

Shares of Unilever stock traded up GBX 125.50 ($1.64) on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The company had a trading volume of 3,391,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,000. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,830 ($50.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,503.50 ($58.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 35.46 ($0.46) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $33.61. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.53%.

In other news, insider Mary Ma acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,153 ($54.27) per share, for a total transaction of £23,132.21 ($30,226.33).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

