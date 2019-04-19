Unilever N.V. (UL) Holdings Cut by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Unilever by 34,001.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 362,452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $12,597,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $8,531,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $8,021,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $5,672,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UL opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.63. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $50.80 and a twelve month high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.442 dividend. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.18%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

