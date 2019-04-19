Unify (UNIFY) Price Hits $0.0063 on Exchanges

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Unify has a total market capitalization of $115,246.00 and approximately $2,170.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Unify has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.10 or 0.01557446 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00162884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00001137 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00011899 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002781 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002010 BTC.

About Unify

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unify is www.unify.today

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Cryptopia, YoBit, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

