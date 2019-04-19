Under Armour (UAA) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Under Armour’s sustained focus on brand development and expansion of DTC and technology-based fitness businesses bode well for the stock that has risen and outpaced the industry in a year. Furthermore, apart from rolling out e-commerce platforms, the company continues to look for opportunities to expand footprint. These efforts have aided to post better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2018 results, wherein both top and bottom lines grew year over year. To ensure business growth in the next five years, management has set certain long-term strategic plans and is also concentrating on lowering debt. While management reiterated 2019 view with 3-4% revenue growth and earnings of 31-33 cents, the first quarter portrays a soft start to the year with revenue expected to be flat to slightly down. Revenues from the North America is likely to fall in mid-single-digit. Moreover, change in business model in Latin America is also likely to hurt revenues.”

UAA has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. B. Riley restated a sell rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Under Armour from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.13.

NYSE UAA opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.42. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $24.96.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Fipps sold 3,106 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.55, for a total transaction of $66,934.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,194,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 45.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 49.4% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 87,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.24% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

