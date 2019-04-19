Ubiq Hits Market Cap of $10.17 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00004510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and approximately $5,562.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ubiq has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000066 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ubiq Profile

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Buying and Selling Ubiq

Ubiq can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

