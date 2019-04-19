U.S. Bancorp (USB) Stake Lessened by Personal Wealth Partners

Personal Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp accounts for 0.6% of Personal Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,961,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $842,951,000 after acquiring an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 17,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 8,594 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after acquiring an additional 14,858 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $335,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:USB opened at $51.21 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $43.14 and a one year high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.10%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $758,955.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,455.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.08.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

