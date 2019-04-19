U.S. Bancorp (USB) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of U.S. Bancorp have underperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings estimates have been revised downward ahead of the company's first-quarter 2019 results. Yet, the company possesses an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. U.S. Bancorp's prospects will likely get support from its solid business model, core franchise, lower tax rate, rising interest rate and diverse revenue streams. Also, its organic growth remains solid and will likely benefit from the improving economic scenario. Nevertheless, escalating expenses due to its ongoing investments in technology and likely increase in legal expenses remain concerns. Moreover, legal hassels and unsustainable capital deployment activities remain headwinds.”

USB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.08.

USB opened at $51.21 on Monday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $43.14 and a twelve month high of $55.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.10%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 14,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $758,955.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,455.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 6,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

