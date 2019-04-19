Two Sigma Investments LP Takes $72,000 Position in Urovant Sciences Ltd (UROV)

Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Urovant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:UROV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its stake in Urovant Sciences by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Urovant Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,574,000. 22.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UROV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Urovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

UROV stock opened at $8.05 on Friday. Urovant Sciences Ltd has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.22. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Urovant Sciences Ltd will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Urovant Sciences Company Profile

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

