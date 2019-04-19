Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its position in shares of Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Trinity Biotech were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 41,344 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 973,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 150,459 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. 54.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of TRIB stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.96 million, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Trinity Biotech plc has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.25.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.52 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 22.76%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Holdings in Trinity Biotech plc (TRIB)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/two-sigma-investments-lp-lowers-holdings-in-trinity-biotech-plc-trib.html.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.