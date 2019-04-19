Two Sigma Investments LP Decreases Holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Two Sigma Investments LP reduced its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 41.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,578 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.05% of Syndax Pharmaceuticals worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $169,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $1,374,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 116.9% in the fourth quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 26,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 269,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 26,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 560.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 237,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

SNDX stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.39 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.37.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.02). Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,875.48% and a negative return on equity of 107.73%. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.07.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/two-sigma-investments-lp-decreases-holdings-in-syndax-pharmaceuticals-inc-sndx.html.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include entinostat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hormone receptor positive (HR+) and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 negative (HER2-) breast cancer; and SNDX-5613 inhibitor that targets the binding interaction of Menin with mixed lineage leukemia-rearranged and acute myeloid leukemia with a mutated nucleophosmin 1.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.