Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stake in Regional Management Corp (RM)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in shares of Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regional Management by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 945,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,751,000 after purchasing an additional 316,748 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 393,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,463,000 after buying an additional 237,567 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 18.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,291 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,308,000 after buying an additional 76,755 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 650.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 66,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after buying an additional 57,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,000. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RM opened at $25.54 on Friday. Regional Management Corp has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a quick ratio of 36.76, a current ratio of 36.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $305.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.99.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.11. Regional Management had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $83.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.44 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

RM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Monday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Regional Management in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/19/two-sigma-advisers-lp-trims-stake-in-regional-management-corp-rm.html.

Regional Management Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM).

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.