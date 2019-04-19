Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $558,000 Stake in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (CCRN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 294,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 91,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 76,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCRN opened at $7.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $251.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.11. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $12.90.

CCRN has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

