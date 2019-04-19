Two Sigma Advisers LP Grows Holdings in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 454.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 195,291 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $25,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 533.3% during the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 3,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares in the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 98,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 862 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $104,914.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 16,587 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.59, for a total transaction of $2,099,748.33. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,888,010.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,770 shares of company stock valued at $12,153,044. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

UTX stock opened at $137.00 on Friday. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $100.48 and a 12-month high of $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $118.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.42. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on United Technologies in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered United Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered United Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.00.

United Technologies Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

