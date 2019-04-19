Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Holdings in FGL Holdings (FG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in FGL Holdings (NYSE:FG) by 76.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FGL were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in FGL by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in FGL by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 96,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in FGL by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in FGL by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in FGL by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In other FGL news, insider Christopher O. Blunt acquired 100,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $854,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Martin Walsh acquired 10,000 shares of FGL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.37 per share, with a total value of $83,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FGL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded FGL from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.35.

Shares of NYSE:FG opened at $8.46 on Friday. FGL Holdings has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.99.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. FGL had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FGL Holdings will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. FGL’s payout ratio is presently 3.36%.

FGL Company Profile

FGL Holdings sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities, such as fixed, deferred and payout annuities, long-term care, group long-term disability, and cash value life insurance.

