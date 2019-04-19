Twin Disc, Incorporated (TWIN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.44. Twin Disc posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.74 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Twin Disc.

Get Twin Disc alerts:

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.05 million. Twin Disc had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, VP Malcolm F. Moore sold 3,000 shares of Twin Disc stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,626. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Twin Disc by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Twin Disc by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 457,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after acquiring an additional 29,111 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its stake in Twin Disc by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 214,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 55,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Twin Disc by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 511,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after acquiring an additional 87,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Twin Disc by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after acquiring an additional 15,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twin Disc stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.65. 11,520 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,064. The stock has a market cap of $218.12 million, a P/E ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.99. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $13.40 and a 12-month high of $30.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twin Disc (TWIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twin Disc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twin Disc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.