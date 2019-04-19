Truxton (TRUX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Truxton (OTCMKTS:TRUX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $6.52 million for the quarter.

TRUX stock remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 507. The firm has a market cap of $110.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.79. Truxton has a 52 week low of $35.80 and a 52 week high of $41.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Truxton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Truxton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Truxton Company Profile

Truxton Corporation operates as the holding company for Truxton Trust Company that provides various banking, investment management, and trust administration services to individuals, businesses, and charitable institutions. The company's primary deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as demand deposits and certificates of deposits; and primary lending products comprise residential and commercial real estate mortgages, commercial loans, and loans to individuals.

