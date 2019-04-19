Truvestments Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 266,796.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,985,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,981,000 after acquiring an additional 16,978,925 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 6,541.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,319,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 11,148,661 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,049,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,520,000 after buying an additional 4,576,645 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 2,468,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.76, for a total transaction of $4,238,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 844,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,613,808.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE PM opened at $84.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $134.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.95. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $94.26.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.82% and a net margin of 9.90%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 25th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.41%.
About Philip Morris International
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
