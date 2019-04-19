TrueUSD Reaches Market Capitalization of $203.23 Million (TUSD)

TrueUSD (CURRENCY:TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. TrueUSD has a total market cap of $203.23 million and $66.57 million worth of TrueUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TrueUSD has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueUSD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00019068 BTC on major exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and Zebpay.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006268 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00456246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002194 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.01121529 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00210503 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001591 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

TrueUSD Token Profile

TrueUSD was first traded on March 31st, 2018. TrueUSD’s total supply is 201,508,974 tokens. TrueUSD’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken . TrueUSD’s official website is www.trusttoken.com

TrueUSD Token Trading

TrueUSD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Cryptopia, Crex24, IDEX, WazirX, Bittrex, Zebpay, HitBTC, Kuna, Binance, OpenLedger DEX, Upbit, HBUS, Koinex, CoinTiger and Bitso. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

