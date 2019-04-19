TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 344,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TrueCar were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,066,000 after buying an additional 295,455 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 6,955,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,066,000 after buying an additional 295,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,318,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,241,000 after buying an additional 71,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 32.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,208,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after buying an additional 298,898 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC lifted its holdings in TrueCar by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 483,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after buying an additional 254,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRUE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.15, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. TrueCar Inc has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.55. The company has a market capitalization of $656.99 million, a PE ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 2.08.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Mcclung sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $53,378.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,983. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $61,742. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TRUE shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective (down from $16.50) on shares of TrueCar in a report on Friday, February 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.45.

TrueCar Company Profile

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

