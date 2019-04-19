Trueblue (TBI) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Trueblue from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Trueblue from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trueblue from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of TBI stock opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. Trueblue has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $29.85. The firm has a market cap of $992.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $650.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.93 million. Trueblue had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 15.95%. Trueblue’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trueblue will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Trueblue news, CFO Derrek Lane Gafford sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $590,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,028,509.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trueblue in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 1,301.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. 95.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

