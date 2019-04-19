Triton International Ltd (TRTN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE:TRTN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triton International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triton International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Triton International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th.

NYSE:TRTN traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 474,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,735. Triton International has a fifty-two week low of $28.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.35.

Triton International (NYSE:TRTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Triton International had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $355.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Triton International will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Triton International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.02%.

In other Triton International news, Director Pincus (Ganymede-Ii) P. Warburg sold 7,132,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $221,829,769.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Triton International by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Triton International by 114.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Triton International by 8.6% during the first quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 13,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 65.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Triton International Company Profile

Triton International Limited engages in the acquisition, leasing, re-leasing, and sale of various types of intermodal transportation equipment to shipping lines, and freight forwarding companies and manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Equipment Leasing and Equipment Trading. The company primarily leases dry, refrigerated, special, and tank containers; and chassis used for the transportation of intermodal containers, as well as provides container management services.

