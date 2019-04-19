Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (TSC) Shares Bought by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tristate Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSC) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Tristate Capital were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 2,571.1% during the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 407.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 6,590 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Tristate Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 10,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tristate Capital during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSC opened at $23.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Tristate Capital Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $639.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Tristate Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Tristate Capital had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $43.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tristate Capital Holdings Inc will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Getz sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $141,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard B. Seidel acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $51,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,083.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tristate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tristate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tristate Capital in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Tristate Capital Company Profile

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

