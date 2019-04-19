Tripio Market Capitalization Hits $11.56 Million (TRIO)

Tripio (CURRENCY:TRIO) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Tripio has a total market capitalization of $11.56 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tripio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HADAX and DDEX. Over the last week, Tripio has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006273 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00461194 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019001 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002193 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.01121430 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00210382 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00001589 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Tripio Profile

Tripio’s genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,440,000,000 tokens. Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . The official message board for Tripio is medium.com/@thetripio

Buying and Selling Tripio

Tripio can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tripio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tripio using one of the exchanges listed above.

