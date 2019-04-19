Triggers (TRIG) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $34,590.00

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Triggers token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00456420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019021 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00002190 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.16 or 0.01118506 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00209674 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007352 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00001609 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official website is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.