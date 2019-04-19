Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in XPO Logistics Inc (XPO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 72.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

XPO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank set a $108.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 1st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.20.

NYSE:XPO opened at $66.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.20. XPO Logistics Inc has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $116.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. XPO Logistics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

