Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)

Tributary Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.66% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ODFL. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $155.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $170.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.21%.

In related news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $296,239.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,139.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

